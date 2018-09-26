Charlie Minor

Minor

Charles Jordan Minor, 17, 1400 block of 15th Avenue, Union Grove, possession with intent to deliver THC (less than 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon, near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments