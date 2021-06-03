 Skip to main content
Charles E Kirkpatrick
Charles E Kirkpatrick

Charles Kirkpatrick

Charles E Kirkpatrick, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, impersonating a peace officer, take and drive vehicle without owner's consent (abandon vehicle), concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

