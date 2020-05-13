Charge's against MSU's Simon dismissed

Maurer reviewed transcripts from the seven-day hearing in District Court and considered arguments from Simon’s defense team as well as prosecutors from the attorney general’s office.

“The testimony and documentary evidence show ... that no one remembers communicating with Dr. Simon about Dr. Nassar in 2014,” the judge said.

“Not one person was able to testify that in 2014 they communicated with Dr. Simon or remembered having knowledge of someone else communicating with Dr. Simon about Dr. Nassar or the nature of the complaint against him,” Maurer said.

Basketball

The NBA is now one-third of the way back, at least in terms of voluntary workouts.

With Miami re-opening its doors Wednesday, 10 of the league’s 30 teams have gone forward with on-court individual workouts — the first permitted sessions since the league ordered teams to close their training facilities as part of the coronavirus pandemic response about two months ago.

Besides the Heat, the other teams that have opened so far are Portland, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Denver, Atlanta, Indiana, Sacramento, Toronto and Utah. More are expected in the coming days; among them, Orlando is close, and the Los Angeles Lakers are targeting Saturday.