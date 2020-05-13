Charge's against MSU's Simon dismissed

A judge dismissed criminal charges Wednesday against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon, who was accused of lying to investigators in 2018 as they tried to learn what she knew years earlier about sexual assault complaints involving Larry Nassar.
Simon last year was ordered to trial in Eaton County, near Lansing. But Circuit Judge John Maurer tossed the case, saying a lower court judge had abused her discretion in finding enough evidence to keep the case going.
Nassar, who was a campus doctor, is serving decades in prison. Hundreds of women and girls, mostly gymnasts, said he molested them during visits for hip, back and leg injuries.
The charges against Simon centered on a 2018 interview with investigators who said they wanted to know what officials at the East Lansing school knew about Nassar.
Authorities alleged that Simon knew in 2014 that Nassar had been accused of molesting a patient at a campus clinic, and that she knew of the nature of the complaint.
But Simon insisted that she was aware only that a complaint had been filed against a sports doctor. She said she didn’t learn anything specific about Nassar until 2016.
Maurer reviewed transcripts from the seven-day hearing in District Court and considered arguments from Simon’s defense team as well as prosecutors from the attorney general’s office.
“The testimony and documentary evidence show ... that no one remembers communicating with Dr. Simon about Dr. Nassar in 2014,” the judge said.
“Not one person was able to testify that in 2014 they communicated with Dr. Simon or remembered having knowledge of someone else communicating with Dr. Simon about Dr. Nassar or the nature of the complaint against him,” Maurer said.
Basketball
The NBA is now one-third of the way back, at least in terms of voluntary workouts.
With Miami re-opening its doors Wednesday, 10 of the league’s 30 teams have gone forward with on-court individual workouts — the first permitted sessions since the league ordered teams to close their training facilities as part of the coronavirus pandemic response about two months ago.
Besides the Heat, the other teams that have opened so far are Portland, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Denver, Atlanta, Indiana, Sacramento, Toronto and Utah. More are expected in the coming days; among them, Orlando is close, and the Los Angeles Lakers are targeting Saturday.
And while there still is no decision about whether the season can resume — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, has told the league’s players he expects to make that call by mid-June at the latest — getting back to some semblance of work is generally being considered a positive step.
“We’re kind of just feeling it out, playing it by ear, taking it day by day,” said Toronto assistant coach Brittni Donaldson, who was in the gym with Raptors wing Malcolm Miller when the reigning NBA champions opened their facility again Monday. “Hopefully, you know, in a week we can start ramping it up a little more. But to start we’re just keeping it very basic, very simple.”
The league has very strict rules about these workouts; no head coaches can be involved, no more than four players can be in the facility at a time — the Raptors are limiting it to one player — and intense safety precautions must be taken before, during and after the sessions. When Donaldson was throwing passes to Miller, she did so while wearing a mask and gloves.
- Former NBA point guard Mo Williams is Alabama State’s new head coach.
The historically black college announced his hiring on Tuesday. Williams spent 14 seasons in the NBA, winning a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
He played with Utah as a rookie and had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets. Williams also had two stops with the Cavaliers, retiring after the championship season.
Williams spent the past two seasons as an assistant for California State University at Northridge, under coach Mark Gottfried.
- Wilson will begin manufacturing game balls for the NBA again starting with the 2021-22 season.
Next season will be Spalding’s 37th and final season in that role for the NBA. Wilson, the NBA’s original manufacturer, will also provide game balls for the WNBA, the G League and, when it begins, the Basketball Africa League.
The WNBA will switch to the Wilson ball in 2022.
Leather used for the basketballs will continue to come from the same provider, and the new balls will keep the same eight-panel configuration and performance specifications as the ones currently used. NBA players will also have a role in approving, developing and refining the new ball, the league said.
Shooting
The state Department of Natural Resources plans to reopen eight of 11 shooting ranges on Thursday with a host of conditions.
Shooters will have to maintain six feet of social distancing and observe capacity limits at some locations. Some facilities won’t allow shooters inside closed buildings.
Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks and gloves and bring their own hand sanitizer. People should wait in their vehicles until enough space opens up for them to use the range and shooters should leave immediately when finished and not linger to visit with others. Shooters should travel to ranges only in their home counties.
Ranges re-opening include the McMiller Sports Center in Waukesha County; Boulder Junction and Caywood in Vilas County; Hay Creek in Price County; Snaketrack and Northwoods in Iron County; Wautoma in Waushara County; and Yellowstone in Lafayette County.
The three ranges that will remain closed are Columbia in Columbia County, Peshtigo in Marinette County and Cornell in Chippewa County. DNR officials say those ranges will stay closed due to spring construction, ground conditions and staffing needs.
