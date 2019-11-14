10 charged in $1.5M romance scam

TULSA, Okla. — At least 10 men in multiple states have been charged in a Nigerian romance money laundering scheme that swindled victims out of more than $1.5 million.
The Tulsa World reports that U.S. Attorney Trent Shores announced Wednesday during a news conference in Tulsa that many of the victims targeted were seniors.
Shores says a federal indictment was unsealed and seven suspects were arrested by FBI agents. Five were arrested in Norman, Oklahoma; one in Brooklyn, New York; and one in Long Beach, California.
Three other suspects remain at-large in what has been labeled as a conspiracy.