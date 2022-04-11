Chanticleer to perform at Carthage April 22

KENOSHA — Praised by the San Francisco Chronicle for its “tonal luxuriance and crisply etched clarity,” Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its seamless blend of 12 male voices ranging from soprano to bass and its original interpretations of vocal literature, from Renaissance to jazz and popular genres, as well as contemporary composition.

Chanticleer will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Named for the “clear-singing” rooster in Geoffrey Chaucer’s "Canterbury Tales," Chanticleer was founded in 1978 by tenor Louis A. Botto, who sang in the ensemble until 1989 and served as artistic director until his death in 1997. Chanticleer became known first for its interpretations of Renaissance music, and was later a pioneer in the revival of the South American baroque, recording several award-winning titles in that repertoire. Chanticleer was named Ensemble of the Year by Musical America in 2008 and inducted into the American Classical Music Hall of Fame the same year.

Chanticleer has commissioned over 70 composers who have written over 90 pieces premiered by the group. Its education program was recognized in 2010 with the Chorus America Education and Outreach Award, and serves over 5,000 students every year in a sequence of programs supervised by a full-time education director.

Tickets cost $25. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets.

