Chanel
Foul play is not suspected.
A Kenosha man died in a single-car crash near Union Grove Sunday night; alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported Monday afternoon.
One man was non-fatally shot Saturday night on Racine's north side, the Racine Police Department said.
When Cory Sebastian was 16 years old, she told her mom that she really wanted to make a difference in Racine. Her mom recently reminded her of that conversation.
A woman, charged with a felony for allegedly allowing her disabled adult son to die on the floor after a fall, was found incompetent for a second time and proceedings in the case were suspended during a competency hearing held Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.
A 20-year-old park in Caledonia is getting plenty of recreational upgrades, including a new skate park and splash pad, expected to cost the village more than $10 million.
Customers mourn loss of restaurant in Downtown Waterford amid rising costs and other business pressures
The husband-and-wife team behind Waterford's popular restaurant Cafe 213 explain their decision to close the business after three years of public success — but private struggles.
Union Grove man allegedly stole $16,000 worth of copper wire from We Energies, then sold it for $1,763
The man reportedly was trying to get his car back after it was repossessed.
Halloween trick-or-treat times for Sunday, Oct. 31
According to estimates, the drugs she possessed would be worth more than $50,000 on the street.