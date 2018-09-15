THE ALLY CHALLENGE
At Warwick Hills GC
Grand Blanc, Mich.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,127; Par 72
Second-round scores
Scott McCarron;71-63;—;134
Tom Lehman;67-67;—;134
Jeff Maggert;66-68;—;134
Mark O'Meara;71-64;—;135
Tom Byrum;69-66;—;135
Paul Broadhurst;67-68;—;135
Esteban Toledo;66-69;—;135
David McKenzie;67-69;—;136
Brandt Jobe;65-71;—;136
Kenny Perry;70-67;—;137
Bernhard Langer;70-67;—;137
Joey Sindelar;70-67;—;137
David Toms;67-70;—;137
Vijay Singh;66-71;—;137
Gibby Gilbert III;70-68;—;138
Bill Glasson;71-67;—;138
Jesper Parnevik;70-68;—;138
Olin Browne;70-68;—;138
Billy Andrade;68-70;—;138
John Huston;68-70;—;138
Lee Janzen;67-71;—;138
Rocco Mediate;70-69;—;139
Marco Dawson;70-69;—;139
Scott Dunlap;70-69;—;139
Gary Hallberg;72-67;—;139
Joe Durant;69-70;—;139
Kirk Triplett;72-67;—;139
Gene Sauers;72-67;—;139
Scott Parel;68-71;—;139
Bob Estes;68-71;—;139
Kent Jones;71-69;—;140
Tommy Armour III;70-70;—;140
Jeff Sluman;69-71;—;140
Dan Forsman;73-67;—;140
Jerry Smith;68-72;—;140
Mark Calcavecchia;70-71;—;141
Glen Day;71-70;—;141
Wes Short, Jr.;70-71;—;141
Woody Austin;72-69;—;141
Colin Montgomerie;69-72;—;141
Jerry Kelly;72-69;—;141
Corey Pavin;69-72;—;141
Paul Claxton;68-73;—;141
Dudley Hart;73-68;—;141
Stephen Ames;73-68;—;141
Duffy Waldorf;71-71;—;142
Jay Haas;71-71;—;142
Loren Roberts;70-72;—;142
Scott Verplank;72-70;—;142
Billy Mayfair;69-73;—;142
Fred Couples;69-73;—;142
David Frost;69-73;—;142
Doug Garwood;72-70;—;142
Tom Werkmeister;72-70;—;142
Darren Clarke;71-72;—;143
Paul Goydos;70-73;—;143
Carlos Franco;70-73;—;143
Jay Don Blake;72-71;—;143
Scott Hoch;72-71;—;143
Mark Walker;72-71;—;143
Blaine McCallister;73-70;—;143
Ken Tanigawa;71-73;—;144
Tommy Tolles;72-72;—;144
Mark Brooks;70-75;—;145
Tim Petrovic;72-73;—;145
Chris DiMarco;72-73;—;145
Kevin Johnson;74-71;—;145
Larry Mize;75-70;—;145
Steve Pate;72-74;—;146
Mike Goodes;73-73;—;146
Fran Quinn;73-73;—;146
Todd Hamilton;74-73;—;147
Sandy Lyle;73-75;—;148
Tom Pernice Jr.;76-72;—;148
Tom Gillis;78-70;—;148
Robert Gamez;79-77;—;156
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.