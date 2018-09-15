THE ALLY CHALLENGE

At Warwick Hills GC

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,127; Par 72

Second-round scores

Scott McCarron;71-63;—;134

Tom Lehman;67-67;—;134

Jeff Maggert;66-68;—;134

Mark O'Meara;71-64;—;135

Tom Byrum;69-66;—;135

Paul Broadhurst;67-68;—;135

Esteban Toledo;66-69;—;135

David McKenzie;67-69;—;136

Brandt Jobe;65-71;—;136

Kenny Perry;70-67;—;137

Bernhard Langer;70-67;—;137

Joey Sindelar;70-67;—;137

David Toms;67-70;—;137

Vijay Singh;66-71;—;137

Gibby Gilbert III;70-68;—;138

Bill Glasson;71-67;—;138

Jesper Parnevik;70-68;—;138

Olin Browne;70-68;—;138

Billy Andrade;68-70;—;138

John Huston;68-70;—;138

Lee Janzen;67-71;—;138

Rocco Mediate;70-69;—;139

Marco Dawson;70-69;—;139

Scott Dunlap;70-69;—;139

Gary Hallberg;72-67;—;139

Joe Durant;69-70;—;139

Kirk Triplett;72-67;—;139

Gene Sauers;72-67;—;139

Scott Parel;68-71;—;139

Bob Estes;68-71;—;139

Kent Jones;71-69;—;140

Tommy Armour III;70-70;—;140

Jeff Sluman;69-71;—;140

Dan Forsman;73-67;—;140

Jerry Smith;68-72;—;140

Mark Calcavecchia;70-71;—;141

Glen Day;71-70;—;141

Wes Short, Jr.;70-71;—;141

Woody Austin;72-69;—;141

Colin Montgomerie;69-72;—;141

Jerry Kelly;72-69;—;141

Corey Pavin;69-72;—;141

Paul Claxton;68-73;—;141

Dudley Hart;73-68;—;141

Stephen Ames;73-68;—;141

Duffy Waldorf;71-71;—;142

Jay Haas;71-71;—;142

Loren Roberts;70-72;—;142

Scott Verplank;72-70;—;142

Billy Mayfair;69-73;—;142

Fred Couples;69-73;—;142

David Frost;69-73;—;142

Doug Garwood;72-70;—;142

Tom Werkmeister;72-70;—;142

Darren Clarke;71-72;—;143

Paul Goydos;70-73;—;143

Carlos Franco;70-73;—;143

Jay Don Blake;72-71;—;143

Scott Hoch;72-71;—;143

Mark Walker;72-71;—;143

Blaine McCallister;73-70;—;143

Ken Tanigawa;71-73;—;144

Tommy Tolles;72-72;—;144

Mark Brooks;70-75;—;145

Tim Petrovic;72-73;—;145

Chris DiMarco;72-73;—;145

Kevin Johnson;74-71;—;145

Larry Mize;75-70;—;145

Steve Pate;72-74;—;146

Mike Goodes;73-73;—;146

Fran Quinn;73-73;—;146

Todd Hamilton;74-73;—;147

Sandy Lyle;73-75;—;148

Tom Pernice Jr.;76-72;—;148

Tom Gillis;78-70;—;148

Robert Gamez;79-77;—;156

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments