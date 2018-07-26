Senior British Open

At Old Course at St. Andrews

St. Andrews, Scotland

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,216; Par: 72 (36-36)

Partial second round

a-amateur

Miguel Angel Jimenez;68-67;—;135

Jeff Sluman;68-68;—;136

Kirk Triplett;65-71;—;136

Bernhard Langer;67-69;—;136

Jarmo Sandelin;68-69;—;137

Vijay Singh;68-69;—;137

Tom Watson;69-68;—;137

Mauricio Molina;70-68;—;138

Tom Pernice Jnr;70-68;—;138

Marco Dawson;71-67;—;138

Andre Bossert;71-68;—;139

Brandt Jobe;70-69;—;139

Sandy Lyle;73-66;—;139

Colin Montgomerie;71-68;—;139

Paul McGinley;66-73;—;139

Tom Lehman;68-71;—;139

Kenny Perry;68-71;—;139

David Toms;67-73;—;140

Scott McCarron;67-73;—;140

Jesper Parnevik;70-70;—;140

Phillip Price;68-72;—;140

Clark Dennis;68-72;—;140

Prayad Marksaeng;70-70;—;140

Gary Wolstenholme;72-69;—;141

Kevin Sutherland;70-71;—;141

Peter Fowler;71-70;—;141

Corey Pavin;72-69;—;141

Paul Broadhurst;71-70;—;141

Thaworn Wiratchant;65-76;—;141

Tim Petrovic;73-68;—;141

Gary Orr;71-70;—;141

Joe Durant;69-72;—;141

Jerry Kelly;74-67;—;141

Markus Brier;73-69;—;142

Mark Brooks;72-70;—;142

Steen Tinning;69-73;—;142

David McKenzie;70-72;—;142

Jeff Maggert;70-72;—;142

Billy Andrade;70-72;—;142

Scott Verplank;69-73;—;142

Tim Thelen;70-73;—;143

Mardan Mamat;70-73;—;143

Scott Parel;71-72;—;143

Peter Lonard;73-70;—;143

Fred Couples;71-72;—;143

Jean-Fran Remesy;73-70;—;143

Gene Sauers;72-71;—;143

Steve Flesch;74-69;—;143

Roger Chapman;73-70;—;143

John Daly;69-74;—;143

Woody Austin;70-73;—;143

Paul Archbold;69-75;—;144

Loren Roberts;71-73;—;144

Gary Koch;71-73;—;144

Gary Marks;69-75;—;144

Andrew Oldcorn;71-73;—;144

Magnus P Atlevi;68-76;—;144

Bob Estes;75-70;—;145

Mark McNulty;77-68;—;145

Brad Faxon;76-69;—;145

David Frost;72-73;—;145

Des Smyth;75-70;—;145

Mark Calcavecchia;74-71;—;145

Rafael Gomez;77-68;—;145

Mark Ridley;70-75;—;145

Duffy Waldorf;74-71;—;145

a-Gene Elliott;77-69;—;146

Peter Baker;74-72;—;146

Paul Wesselingh;72-74;—;146

James Kingston;72-74;—;146

John Inman;69-77;—;146

Paul Goydos;70-76;—;146

Miguel Angel Martin;73-73;—;146

