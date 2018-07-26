Senior British Open
At Old Course at St. Andrews
St. Andrews, Scotland
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,216; Par: 72 (36-36)
Partial second round
a-amateur
Miguel Angel Jimenez;68-67;—;135
Jeff Sluman;68-68;—;136
Kirk Triplett;65-71;—;136
Bernhard Langer;67-69;—;136
Jarmo Sandelin;68-69;—;137
Vijay Singh;68-69;—;137
Tom Watson;69-68;—;137
Mauricio Molina;70-68;—;138
Tom Pernice Jnr;70-68;—;138
Marco Dawson;71-67;—;138
Andre Bossert;71-68;—;139
Brandt Jobe;70-69;—;139
Sandy Lyle;73-66;—;139
Colin Montgomerie;71-68;—;139
Paul McGinley;66-73;—;139
Tom Lehman;68-71;—;139
Kenny Perry;68-71;—;139
David Toms;67-73;—;140
Scott McCarron;67-73;—;140
Jesper Parnevik;70-70;—;140
Phillip Price;68-72;—;140
Clark Dennis;68-72;—;140
Prayad Marksaeng;70-70;—;140
Gary Wolstenholme;72-69;—;141
Kevin Sutherland;70-71;—;141
Peter Fowler;71-70;—;141
Corey Pavin;72-69;—;141
Paul Broadhurst;71-70;—;141
Thaworn Wiratchant;65-76;—;141
Tim Petrovic;73-68;—;141
Gary Orr;71-70;—;141
Joe Durant;69-72;—;141
Jerry Kelly;74-67;—;141
Markus Brier;73-69;—;142
Mark Brooks;72-70;—;142
Steen Tinning;69-73;—;142
David McKenzie;70-72;—;142
Jeff Maggert;70-72;—;142
Billy Andrade;70-72;—;142
Scott Verplank;69-73;—;142
Tim Thelen;70-73;—;143
Mardan Mamat;70-73;—;143
Scott Parel;71-72;—;143
Peter Lonard;73-70;—;143
Fred Couples;71-72;—;143
Jean-Fran Remesy;73-70;—;143
Gene Sauers;72-71;—;143
Steve Flesch;74-69;—;143
Roger Chapman;73-70;—;143
John Daly;69-74;—;143
Woody Austin;70-73;—;143
Paul Archbold;69-75;—;144
Loren Roberts;71-73;—;144
Gary Koch;71-73;—;144
Gary Marks;69-75;—;144
Andrew Oldcorn;71-73;—;144
Magnus P Atlevi;68-76;—;144
Bob Estes;75-70;—;145
Mark McNulty;77-68;—;145
Brad Faxon;76-69;—;145
David Frost;72-73;—;145
Des Smyth;75-70;—;145
Mark Calcavecchia;74-71;—;145
Rafael Gomez;77-68;—;145
Mark Ridley;70-75;—;145
Duffy Waldorf;74-71;—;145
a-Gene Elliott;77-69;—;146
Peter Baker;74-72;—;146
Paul Wesselingh;72-74;—;146
James Kingston;72-74;—;146
John Inman;69-77;—;146
Paul Goydos;70-76;—;146
Miguel Angel Martin;73-73;—;146
