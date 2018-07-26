Senior British Open

At Old Course at St. Andrews

St. Andrews, Scotland

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,216; Par: 72 (36-36)

First Round

a-amateur

Kirk Triplett;32-33;—;65

Thaworn Wiratchant;31-34;—;65

Paul Mcginley;31-35;—;66

Stephen Ames;33-33;—;66

Bernhard Langer;32-35;—;67

David Toms;31-36;—;67

Scott Mccarron;32-35;—;67

Magnus P Atlevi;33-35;—;68

Phillip Price;33-35;—;68

Miguel Angel Jimenez;35-33;—;68

Tom Lehman;33-35;—;68

Kenny Perry;33-35;—;68

Clark Dennis;33-35;—;68

Jarmo Sandelin;34-34;—;68

Vijay Singh;33-35;—;68

Jeff Sluman;34-34;—;68

John Inman;34-35;—;69

Gary Marks;35-34;—;69

a-Chip Lutz;33-36;—;69

Joe Durant;34-35;—;69

Tom Watson;34-35;—;69

John Daly;32-37;—;69

Scott Verplank;32-37;—;69

Billy Mayfair;33-36;—;69

Paul Archbold;33-36;—;69

Steen Tinning;33-36;—;69

Paul Goydos;33-37;—;70

David Mckenzie;34-36;—;70

Jeff Maggert;33-37;—;70

Billy Andrade;33-37;—;70

Prayad Marksaeng;34-36;—;70

Woody Austin;36-34;—;70

Kevin Sutherland;33-37;—;70

Mauricio Molina;35-35;—;70

Tim Thelen;34-36;—;70

Mardan Mamat;35-35;—;70

Tom Pernice Jnr;33-37;—;70

Brandt Jobe;35-35;—;70

Jesper Parnevik;36-34;—;70

Mark Ridley;33-37;—;70

Gary Orr;34-37;—;71

Andrew Oldcorn;34-37;—;71

Costantino Rocca;34-37;—;71

Marco Dawson;35-36;—;71

Scott Simpson;32-39;—;71

Scott Parel;35-36;—;71

Andre Bossert;36-35;—;71

Peter Fowler;34-37;—;71

Loren Roberts;36-35;—;71

Colin Montgomerie;33-38;—;71

Fred Couples;34-37;—;71

Paul Broadhurst;36-35;—;71

Dan Olsen;37-34;—;71

a-Robert Maxfield;35-36;—;71

Fran Quinn;36-35;—;71

Gary Koch;36-35;—;71

Ronan Rafferty;37-35;—;72

Philip Golding;36-36;—;72

Russ Cochran;36-36;—;72

Stephen Dodd;37-35;—;72

Mike Goodes;34-38;—;72

Pete Oakley;34-38;—;72

Gary Wolstenholme;34-38;—;72

David Frost;34-38;—;72

Corey Pavin;33-39;—;72

Barry Lane;34-38;—;72

Mark Brooks;34-38;—;72

Paul Wesselingh;32-40;—;72

James Kingston;35-37;—;72

Gene Sauers;35-37;—;72

Jerry Kelly;35-39;—;74

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments