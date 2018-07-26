Senior British Open
At Old Course at St. Andrews
St. Andrews, Scotland
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,216; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round
a-amateur
Kirk Triplett;32-33;—;65
Thaworn Wiratchant;31-34;—;65
Paul Mcginley;31-35;—;66
Stephen Ames;33-33;—;66
Bernhard Langer;32-35;—;67
David Toms;31-36;—;67
Scott Mccarron;32-35;—;67
Magnus P Atlevi;33-35;—;68
Phillip Price;33-35;—;68
Miguel Angel Jimenez;35-33;—;68
Tom Lehman;33-35;—;68
Kenny Perry;33-35;—;68
Clark Dennis;33-35;—;68
Jarmo Sandelin;34-34;—;68
Vijay Singh;33-35;—;68
Jeff Sluman;34-34;—;68
John Inman;34-35;—;69
Gary Marks;35-34;—;69
a-Chip Lutz;33-36;—;69
Joe Durant;34-35;—;69
Tom Watson;34-35;—;69
John Daly;32-37;—;69
Scott Verplank;32-37;—;69
Billy Mayfair;33-36;—;69
Paul Archbold;33-36;—;69
Steen Tinning;33-36;—;69
Paul Goydos;33-37;—;70
David Mckenzie;34-36;—;70
Jeff Maggert;33-37;—;70
Billy Andrade;33-37;—;70
Prayad Marksaeng;34-36;—;70
Woody Austin;36-34;—;70
Kevin Sutherland;33-37;—;70
Mauricio Molina;35-35;—;70
Tim Thelen;34-36;—;70
Mardan Mamat;35-35;—;70
Tom Pernice Jnr;33-37;—;70
Brandt Jobe;35-35;—;70
Jesper Parnevik;36-34;—;70
Mark Ridley;33-37;—;70
Gary Orr;34-37;—;71
Andrew Oldcorn;34-37;—;71
Costantino Rocca;34-37;—;71
Marco Dawson;35-36;—;71
Scott Simpson;32-39;—;71
Scott Parel;35-36;—;71
Andre Bossert;36-35;—;71
Peter Fowler;34-37;—;71
Loren Roberts;36-35;—;71
Colin Montgomerie;33-38;—;71
Fred Couples;34-37;—;71
Paul Broadhurst;36-35;—;71
Dan Olsen;37-34;—;71
a-Robert Maxfield;35-36;—;71
Fran Quinn;36-35;—;71
Gary Koch;36-35;—;71
Ronan Rafferty;37-35;—;72
Philip Golding;36-36;—;72
Russ Cochran;36-36;—;72
Stephen Dodd;37-35;—;72
Mike Goodes;34-38;—;72
Pete Oakley;34-38;—;72
Gary Wolstenholme;34-38;—;72
David Frost;34-38;—;72
Corey Pavin;33-39;—;72
Barry Lane;34-38;—;72
Mark Brooks;34-38;—;72
Paul Wesselingh;32-40;—;72
James Kingston;35-37;—;72
Gene Sauers;35-37;—;72
Jerry Kelly;35-39;—;74
