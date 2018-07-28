Senior British Open

At Old Course at St. Andrews

St. Andrews, Scotland

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,216; Par: 72 (36-36)

Third-round leaders

a-amateur

Miguel Angel Jimenez;68-67-72;—;207

Tom Pernice Jnr;70-68-71;—;209

Bernhard Langer;67-69-73;—;209

Kirk Triplett;65-71-73;—;209

Stephen Ames;66-69-74;—;209

Thaworn Wiratchant;65-76-69;—;210

Prayad Marksaeng;70-70-70;—;210

Scott McCarron;67-73-70;—;210

Tom Lehman;68-71-71;—;210

Tom Watson;69-68-73;—;210

Billy Andrade;70-72-69;—;211

Stephen Dodd;72-69-70;—;211

Kenny Perry;68-71-72;—;211

Paul McGinley;66-73-72;—;211

Colin Montgomerie;71-68-72;—;211

Marco Dawson;71-67-73;—;211

Jarmo Sandelin;68-69-74;—;211

David McKenzie;70-72-70;—;212

Brandt Jobe;70-69-73;—;212

Vijay Singh;68-69-75;—;212

Jeff Sluman;68-68-76;—;212

Jerry Kelly;74-67-72;—;213

Jesper Parnevik;70-70-73;—;213

Duffy Waldorf;74-71-69;—;214

Woody Austin;70-73-71;—;214

Peter Lonard;73-70-71;—;214

Mark Brooks;72-70-72;—;214

Paul Broadhurst;71-70-73;—;214

Kevin Sutherland;70-71-73;—;214

Phillip Price;68-72-74;—;214

