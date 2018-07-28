Senior British Open
At Old Course at St. Andrews
St. Andrews, Scotland
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,216; Par: 72 (36-36)
Third-round leaders
a-amateur
Miguel Angel Jimenez;68-67-72;—;207
Tom Pernice Jnr;70-68-71;—;209
Bernhard Langer;67-69-73;—;209
Kirk Triplett;65-71-73;—;209
Stephen Ames;66-69-74;—;209
Thaworn Wiratchant;65-76-69;—;210
Prayad Marksaeng;70-70-70;—;210
Scott McCarron;67-73-70;—;210
Tom Lehman;68-71-71;—;210
Tom Watson;69-68-73;—;210
Billy Andrade;70-72-69;—;211
Stephen Dodd;72-69-70;—;211
Kenny Perry;68-71-72;—;211
Paul McGinley;66-73-72;—;211
Colin Montgomerie;71-68-72;—;211
Marco Dawson;71-67-73;—;211
Jarmo Sandelin;68-69-74;—;211
David McKenzie;70-72-70;—;212
Brandt Jobe;70-69-73;—;212
Vijay Singh;68-69-75;—;212
Jeff Sluman;68-68-76;—;212
Jerry Kelly;74-67-72;—;213
Jesper Parnevik;70-70-73;—;213
Duffy Waldorf;74-71-69;—;214
Woody Austin;70-73-71;—;214
Peter Lonard;73-70-71;—;214
Mark Brooks;72-70-72;—;214
Paul Broadhurst;71-70-73;—;214
Kevin Sutherland;70-71-73;—;214
Phillip Price;68-72-74;—;214
