3M Championship

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $1.75 million

Yardage: 7,114; Par: 72

Second-round leaders

Kenny Perry;66-60;—;126

Glen Day;66-65;—;131

Tom Gillis;67-67;—;134

Lee Janzen;66-68;—;134

Jerry Smith;64-70;—;134

Tim Petrovic;70-65;—;135

Tom Lehman;69-66;—;135

Jay Haas;67-68;—;135

Wes Short, Jr.;67-68;—;135

Joe Durant;71-65;—;136

Rocco Mediate;68-68;—;136

Scott Parel;67-69;—;136

Mark Walker;70-67;—;137

Kent Jones;70-67;—;137

Tom Byrum;70-67;—;137

Bob Estes;72-65;—;137

Kirk Triplett;69-68;—;137

Bart Bryant;68-69;—;137

Kevin Sutherland;67-70;—;137

Michael Bradley;71-67;—;138

John Riegger;72-66;—;138

Gene Sauers;72-66;—;138

Woody Austin;72-66;—;138

Tommy Tolles;68-70;—;138

Corey Pavin;70-69;—;139

Scott Hoch;70-69;—;139

Duffy Waldorf;69-70;—;139

Tom Pernice Jr.;68-71;—;139

Larry Mize;67-72;—;139

