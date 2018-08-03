3M Championship
At TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $1.75 million
Yardage: 7,114; Par: 72
Second-round leaders
Kenny Perry;66-60;—;126
Glen Day;66-65;—;131
Tom Gillis;67-67;—;134
Lee Janzen;66-68;—;134
Jerry Smith;64-70;—;134
Tim Petrovic;70-65;—;135
Tom Lehman;69-66;—;135
Jay Haas;67-68;—;135
Wes Short, Jr.;67-68;—;135
Joe Durant;71-65;—;136
Rocco Mediate;68-68;—;136
Scott Parel;67-69;—;136
Mark Walker;70-67;—;137
Kent Jones;70-67;—;137
Tom Byrum;70-67;—;137
Bob Estes;72-65;—;137
Kirk Triplett;69-68;—;137
Bart Bryant;68-69;—;137
Kevin Sutherland;67-70;—;137
Michael Bradley;71-67;—;138
John Riegger;72-66;—;138
Gene Sauers;72-66;—;138
Woody Austin;72-66;—;138
Tommy Tolles;68-70;—;138
Corey Pavin;70-69;—;139
Scott Hoch;70-69;—;139
Duffy Waldorf;69-70;—;139
Tom Pernice Jr.;68-71;—;139
Larry Mize;67-72;—;139
