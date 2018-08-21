Money Leaders
Through Aug. 19
;Trn;Money
1. Jerry Kelly;15;$1,542,509
2. Miguel Angel Jimenez;15;$1,495,468
3. David Toms;15;$1,412,767
4. Bernhard Langer;16;$1,375,179
5. Scott McCarron;17;$1,215,608
6. Paul Broadhurst;16;$1,135,586
7. Vijay Singh;12;$1,077,200
8. Tim Petrovic;14;$997,713
9. Joe Durant;17;$937,098
10. Steve Stricker;6;$926,235
11. Gene Sauers;18;$783,131
12. Scott Parel;17;$709,945
13. Tom Lehman;16;$703,847
14. Jeff Maggert;15;$668,693
15. Bart Bryant;13;$664,312
16. Kevin Sutherland;17;$662,039
17. Kenny Perry;11;$652,092
18. Kirk Triplett;14;$636,813
19. Brandt Jobe;14;$627,203
20. Paul Goydos;17;$623,565
21. Colin Montgomerie;16;$574,690
22. Mark Calcavecchia;17;$566,232
23. Glen Day;16;$545,300
24. Wes Short, Jr.;17;$531,262
25. Lee Janzen;16;$528,483
26. Tom Pernice Jr.;17;$518,192
27. Woody Austin;17;$497,560
28. Marco Dawson;16;$482,561
29. Rocco Mediate;15;$471,397
30. Duffy Waldorf;18;$466,810
LPGA
Money Leaders
Through Aug. 19
;Trn;Money
1. Ariya Jutanugarn;21;$2,207,513
2. Sung Hyun Park;17;$1,214,262
3. So Yeon Ryu;17;$1,148,262
4. Nasa Hataoka;18;$998,462
5. Minjee Lee;19;$984,524
6. Brooke M. Henderson;20;$945,881
7. Jin Young Ko;18;$900,485
8. Inbee Park;11;$878,137
9. Moriya Jutanugarn;21;$875,190
10. Carlota Ciganda;18;$855,709
11. Sei Young Kim;18;$807,946
12. Jessica Korda;14;$741,775
13. Lydia Ko;19;$713,471
14. Hyo Joo Kim;16;$701,601
15. Lizette Salas;17;$700,508
16. Lexi Thompson;14;$649,474
17. Georgia Hall;15;$648,650
18. Pernilla Lindberg;19;$594,858
19. Shanshan Feng;15;$594,327
20. Brittany Lincicome;15;$588,918
21. Danielle Kang;16;$582,087
22. Eun-Hee Ji;17;$571,063
23. Charley Hull;17;$568,476
24. Amy Yang;15;$568,391
25. Michelle Wie;15;$551,815
26. Austin Ernst;18;$515,445
27. Caroline Masson;18;$496,118
28. Marina Alex;17;$490,640
29. Pornanong Phatlum;19;$466,406
30. Wei-Ling Hsu;19;$444,504
