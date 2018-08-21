Money Leaders

Through Aug. 19

;Trn;Money

1. Jerry Kelly;15;$1,542,509

2. Miguel Angel Jimenez;15;$1,495,468

3. David Toms;15;$1,412,767

4. Bernhard Langer;16;$1,375,179

5. Scott McCarron;17;$1,215,608

6. Paul Broadhurst;16;$1,135,586

7. Vijay Singh;12;$1,077,200

8. Tim Petrovic;14;$997,713

9. Joe Durant;17;$937,098

10. Steve Stricker;6;$926,235

11. Gene Sauers;18;$783,131

12. Scott Parel;17;$709,945

13. Tom Lehman;16;$703,847

14. Jeff Maggert;15;$668,693

15. Bart Bryant;13;$664,312

16. Kevin Sutherland;17;$662,039

17. Kenny Perry;11;$652,092

18. Kirk Triplett;14;$636,813

19. Brandt Jobe;14;$627,203

20. Paul Goydos;17;$623,565

21. Colin Montgomerie;16;$574,690

22. Mark Calcavecchia;17;$566,232

23. Glen Day;16;$545,300

24. Wes Short, Jr.;17;$531,262

25. Lee Janzen;16;$528,483

26. Tom Pernice Jr.;17;$518,192

27. Woody Austin;17;$497,560

28. Marco Dawson;16;$482,561

29. Rocco Mediate;15;$471,397

30. Duffy Waldorf;18;$466,810

LPGA

Money Leaders

Through Aug. 19

;Trn;Money

1. Ariya Jutanugarn;21;$2,207,513

2. Sung Hyun Park;17;$1,214,262

3. So Yeon Ryu;17;$1,148,262

4. Nasa Hataoka;18;$998,462

5. Minjee Lee;19;$984,524

6. Brooke M. Henderson;20;$945,881

7. Jin Young Ko;18;$900,485

8. Inbee Park;11;$878,137

9. Moriya Jutanugarn;21;$875,190

10. Carlota Ciganda;18;$855,709

11. Sei Young Kim;18;$807,946

12. Jessica Korda;14;$741,775

13. Lydia Ko;19;$713,471

14. Hyo Joo Kim;16;$701,601

15. Lizette Salas;17;$700,508

16. Lexi Thompson;14;$649,474

17. Georgia Hall;15;$648,650

18. Pernilla Lindberg;19;$594,858

19. Shanshan Feng;15;$594,327

20. Brittany Lincicome;15;$588,918

21. Danielle Kang;16;$582,087

22. Eun-Hee Ji;17;$571,063

23. Charley Hull;17;$568,476

24. Amy Yang;15;$568,391

25. Michelle Wie;15;$551,815

26. Austin Ernst;18;$515,445

27. Caroline Masson;18;$496,118

28. Marina Alex;17;$490,640

29. Pornanong Phatlum;19;$466,406

30. Wei-Ling Hsu;19;$444,504

