Chalk Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers

SOMERS — The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St., is hosting a new event — Chalk Fest — from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24.

Artists signed up in advance to claim an 8-by-8-foot square to create the chalk art.

This is a family-friendly event, and all artwork will be suitable for public viewing by families.

The public will be able to view the chalk art and vote for their favorite.

There will also be live music, food, a beer garden and booths offering crafts and other items.

Admission is free, and those famous Jerry Smith frosted sugar cookies will be available for purchase (this weekend only).

The music schedule is: Judson Brown Band from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Crooked Fences from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday and, on Sunday, Tom Rutledge, performing from 2 to 5 p.m.

The chalk art People’s Choice Judging begins at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Note: The voting will be paperless and will be via a webpage you will reach via a QR code. Prizes for the chalk art are $500 (first place), $350 (second place) and $150 (third place).

The event will go on rain or shine. Carry-ins are not allowed. No pets are allowed.

For more information, go to jerrysmithfarm.com/event/chalk-fest.