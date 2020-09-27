CALEDONIA — Outdoors in nature with your family group is a safe and restorative place to be while we weather the COVID-19 world.

Enter the eighth annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

Those attending can witness chainsaw carvers creating unique works of art, find deals at a silent auction, view crafts and art on display and for sale, hike a nature trivia trail with activities along the way, take a beer hike with a variety of Mobcraft microbrews and discover the new nature playscape and story trail. Activities can be enjoyed with plenty of social distancing.

Auction

Chainsaw creations will go up for auction at 3 p.m. People can bid on their favorites. Fifty percent of auction sales go directly to River Bend Nature Center to support education and recreation programs. All forms of payment are accepted with proper ID. A raffle will be held to win a Stihl MS 250 chainsaw.

The Smashed food truck will offer locally-sourced gourmet burgers.

Canoe and kayak rentals will be available.

Interactive trail

New this year, the first interactive phases of the Chickadee Trail will be introduced that will engage people of all ages. The Stepping Stump trail, the first phase of a natural playscape, invites children to step, hop and balance their way into the forest. In the Chickadee Story Trail, children will encounter the pages of a story book as they explore the forest. The story trail encourages children to be outside exploring, moving and building literacy in a fun and interactive, self-paced way. The book will change monthly, so there will always be a reason for repeat visits.

