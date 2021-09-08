Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival planned at River Bend

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host the ninth annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

During the free event, the public is invited to watch chainsaw artists create sculptures from logs and then join the bidding fun when the carvings go to a public auction at 3 p.m. Half of the proceeds go directly to River Bend to support environmental education programs.

Visitors can explore the autumn forest guided by a nature trivia trail for adults and children. Craft beer, soft drinks and food will be available.

Children can explore the Andis Chickadee Trail, featuring the latest book on the story trail and a natural playscape winding through the forest.

An art fair featuring handmade, original works of art or crafts will be held. Other activities include an extensive silent auction, chainsaw raffle, adult and children’s craft activities. Canoe and kayaks will be available for rent to view the fall colors from the Root River.

