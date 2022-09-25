 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival at River Bend Oct. 2

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Bear carving

River Bend Nature Center will host the 10th annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival on Oct. 2.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host the 10th annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

During the free event, the public is invited to watch chainsaw artists create sculptures from logs and then join the bidding fun when all carvings go to a public auction at 3 p.m.

The autumn forest beer trail will feature craft brews from Black Husky Brewing, and food and other beverages will be available.

Children and families can explore the Andis Chickadee Trail featuring the story trail and a natural playscape winding through the forest, as well as secret stump and interpretive nature displays.

The Wisconsin Arborist Association host children's tree climbs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An art fair featuring handmade, original works of art or crafts for sale will be held. Other activities include a silent auction, chainsaw raffle, and adult and children’s craft activities. Canoe and kayaks will be available for rent to view the fall colors from the river.

Proceeds go to River Bend Nature Center to support environmental education programs.

