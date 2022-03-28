Cesar Ascencio, 1900 block of Racine Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Kim Mahoney, who with her husband is considered the final Foxconn holdout for not selling their property, said she has made four offers to sell. Village staff has never allowed the Village Board to vote on those proposals.
Ryan and Joe Benkendorf bartended at John's Main Event as young men. So, now that the brothers are going into the tavern business together, they knew what they wanted. They wanted John's Main Event. Now they've got it.
The 16-year-old who was shot multiple times appears to have been walking alongside a child when the shooting started. WITH VIDEO
With about a year to go before the Kestrel Hawk Landfill closes, the city is moving forward with a plan to handle the city’s trash and recycling without disruption to residents.
RACINE — Four days on, four days off. That’s the new schedule for patrol officers in the City of Racine.
Weekend fun and festivities will kick off a day earlier in Racine this summer, as the Downtown Racine Corp. and Kenosha’s HarborMarket have jo…
The suspect, the driver of the car, was later seen walking away from the car and was arrested, with marijuana being found on his person, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been accused of his 6th OWI and allegedly had his son breathe into his ignition interlock device.
Mount Pleasant and Racine County officials are continuing to say they have no regrets with the Foxconn project and the hundreds of millions in investment in the mostly still-to-be-developed land east of Interstate 94.
Area officials and business development leaders expressed confidence Tuesday that a megacorporation will eventually come along and invest in the developable land surrounding Foxconn in central Racine County.
