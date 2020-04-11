Cephus sees Packers as good fit

“My combine experience was great. I did great in the interview and I had great field work,” Cephus said. “I didn’t run as well as I wanted to, obviously, but I knew I would have another chance to run, and luckily I did get the chance to run at pro day

Added UW head coach Paul Chryst: “I know ‘Q’ didn’t run maybe as well as he would’ve liked to, but I thought all the drill work, it looked like you’re watching ‘Q.’”

Cephus then shaved a full 0.1 off his 40 time by running a 4.62-second time during the Badgers’ pro day on campus shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out most other schools’ pro days and turned the NFL offseason upside down along with the rest of the sports world. Cephus said after his disappointing time at the combine, he made some adjustments to his sprinting style and concentrated on doing the little things to improve his time — even though he believes his game speed is plenty fast to set him up for NFL success.

“When I was there, I was just thinking I was going to be free and run. But my style of running is to stand straight up, so I went back and gave myself a couple cues to help me stay down, and I was able to run better, as we know,” Cephus said. “I was thankful for that.”