Celtics' Udoka suspended

The reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm that found multiple violations of team policies but did not point to a larger cultural problem of sexual misconduct, owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday.

“We go to great lengths ... to run the organization with the central core value of respect and freedom in the workplace from harassment or any unwelcome attention,” Grousbeck said at a news conference. “This feels very much, to me, like one of a kind. That’s my personal belief. But I’ll have to verify that.”

Neither Grousbeck nor president of basketball operations Brad Stevens would elaborate on the specifics of the violations or the private report that was delivered to the team two days ago. But a person with knowledge of the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the details were not made public, told The Associated Press that it involved an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization.

Udoka's multiple violations involved one woman, a Celtics spokesman said Friday. No one else in the organization is facing discipline, Grousbeck said, adding that the team will be vigilant to make sure that Udoka's actions aren't a signal that there is a larger problem.

“I personally don’t believe that they’re a deeper signal,” Grousbeck said. “But we will be — I will be, personally — talking to members of the organization to make sure that that’s the case.”

A first-year coach who is three months removed from a trip to the NBA Finals, Udoka was suspended less than a week before training camp was to open for a team considered among the favorites to win it all this season. Assistant Joe Mazzulla was elevated to interim coach through June 30, 2023; the Celtics say they have not decided about Udoka's future beyond then.

Obituary

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Greg Lee, who helped UCLA to consecutive national championships in 1972 and ’73 as a starting guard under coach John Wooden, has died. He was 70.

Lee died at a San Diego hospital on Wednesday from an infection related to an immune disorder, the university said Thursday after being informed by his wife, Lisa.

Lee became a starting guard on the varsity team as a sophomore in 1971-72, alongside Bill Walton and Jamaal Wilkes. The Bruins had a 30-0 record while winning games by an average margin of over 30 points. They beat Florida State 81-76 in the national title game.

The following season, the Bruins again went 30-0 and won the national championship, 87-66 over Memphis State.

During Lee's senior year in 1973-74, UCLA's 88-game winning streak was snapped in a 71-70 loss to Notre Dame. The Bruins' run of national titles also ended at seven when they were beaten by North Carolina State 80-77 in double overtime in the NCAA Tournament semifinals.

Golf

The LPGA and financial giant Mizuho Americas have announced a new tournament will be played in New Jersey next year at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City.

The 72-hole tournament will be called the Mizuho Americas Open and take place May 29- June 4. The event will have a purse of $2.75 million.

Michelle Wie West will serve as the tournament host at an event that will include 24 juniors competing in their own tournament at the same time.