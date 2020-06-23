Celebrating Racine County's graduates (copy)
Celebrating Racine County’s graduates

This special A+ section celebrates recent high school graduates. Here and inside, you will find lists of graduates from local high schools. Also featured are photos of class valedictorians and salutatorians (if applicable), and scholarships and awards received by graduating seniors.

This week, we feature The Prairie School, Shoreland Lutheran High School and Muskego High School.

High school officials were asked to provide The Journal Times with lists of candidates for graduation and award and scholarship winners.

Information was compiled by Journal Times Community Coordinator Loreen I. Mohr and A+ Editor Pete Wicklund.

