This special A+ section celebrates some of Racine County's recent high school graduates. Inside, you will find lists of graduates from local high schools. Also featured are photos of class valedictorians and salutatorians.

High school officials were asked to provide The Journal Times with lists of candidates for graduation and award and scholarship winners.

Information was compiled by reporter Jonathon Sadowski.

Lists of Racine Unified School District high school graduates and award-winners will be featured in the June 18 issue of A+, and Burlington and Waterford high schools will run later this month.

