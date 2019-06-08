This special A+ section celebrates some of Racine County's recent high school graduates. Inside, you will find lists of graduates from local high schools. Also featured are photos of class valedictorians and salutatorians.
High school officials were asked to provide The Journal Times with lists of candidates for graduation and award and scholarship winners.
Information was compiled by reporter Jonathon Sadowski.
Lists of Racine Unified School District high school graduates and award-winners will be featured in the June 18 issue of A+, and Burlington and Waterford high schools will run later this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.