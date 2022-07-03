Celebrate Waterford July 9 is family event

WATERFORD — Main Street will be shut down to traffic so that residents and guests can take to the streets and enjoy everything Waterford has to offer on Saturday, July 9.

Celebrate Waterford will feature free activities for the whole family from the kids area with petting zoo, bouncy houses, circus performers and pedal tractors to live music and a lumberjack show.

Back by popular demand, The Lynch 250 Trike Races will thrill participants and those cheering them on to victory. Also taking place again this year is the FourSis Cornhole Tournament. The streets will also be lined with vendors selling their products and handcrafted items, and local shops will be open.

For more information or to sign up as a vendor, for the Trike Race or Cornhole, call Tanya Maney at 262-534-5911 or visit explorewaterford.com under events.

