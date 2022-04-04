Celebrate Earth Day with meditation, tour

CALEDONIA — A Spring Meditation Walk and Tour will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road.
As part of the Racine area’s participation in the March Forth to Earth Day movement, all are welcome to experience the signs of spring during a meditation walk and tour of the Eco-Justice Center's grounds. It will be a time for guests to learn more about the center’s renewable energy sources and the animals that call their grounds home.
All ages are welcome to the free event, however, participants will need to be able to navigate some uneven terrain.