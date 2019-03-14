Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 86. Actor Judd Hirsch is 84. Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd is 81. Bassist Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead is 79. Singer Mike Love of the Beach Boys is 78. Singer-keyboardist Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 76. Guitarist Howard Scott of War is 73. Rock guitarist Ry Cooder is 72. Actress Frances Conroy (“American Horror Story,” ‘’Six Feet Under”) is 66. Singer Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is 64. Actress Park Overall (“Empty Nest”) is 62. Model Fabio is 58. Singer Bret Michaels of Poison is 56. Singer Rockwell is 55. Singer Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray is 51. Actress Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Actress Eva Longoria (“Desperate Housewives”) is 44. Musician will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas is 44.
