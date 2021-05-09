Cejka's produces birdie in OT

Cejka rallied from three strokes down over the final nine holes. His only bogey came on the first hole of the day.

Stricker made about a 13-foot birdie putt on the final hole to force the playoff when Cejka two-putted for par after a poor bunker shot.

Cejka had a run of three straight birdies from 12-14 to build a two-stroke advantage heading into the final five holes. Stricker’s long birdie putt on No. 16 cut it in half before both parred 17.

Stricker had been clutch on No. 18 all weekend.

He had birdied Friday to move into a share of the lead and vaulted to the lead solo with a 25-foot eagle putt on Saturday. Stricker had won both previous times on the PGA Tour Champions when holding the 54-hole lead, the Regions Tradition and U.S. Senior Open Championship, both in 2019.

PGA: Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed.

McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday in Charlotte,N.C., driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.