Cedric V Scales Jr.
Cedric Scales Jr.

Cedric V Scales Jr., 1200 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

