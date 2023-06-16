Cecilia Brazil, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run attended vehicle, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cecilia Brazil
Related to this story
Most Popular
STURTEVANT — Fans of “Racine’s Original Kringle” can breathe a sigh of relief.
“The burden of proof is no longer on the veteran,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said.
The motorcyclist from Milwaukee County who died Friday after a traffic crash has been identified.
CALEDONIA — A Racine woman has been accused of stealing more than $900 worth of items from Pick ‘n Save.
YORKVILLE — A motorcyclist from Milwaukee County died Friday after a traffic crash that also sent another motorist to the hospital.