 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cecil Jones III
0 Comments

Cecil Jones III

  • 0
Cecil Jones III

Cecil Jones III, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News