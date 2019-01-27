Jordan Clarkson and Alec Burks each scored 18 points, Cedi Osman added 17 and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended a six-game losing streak, rallying to beat the Chicago Bulls 104-101 Sunday in Chicago.
NBA-worst Cleveland improved to 10-41 after dropping 18 of 19. Matthew Dellavedova had 16 points, and Rodney Hood added 14.
Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Zach LaVine had 17 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulls have lost three straight and 13 of 14.
Hood had a follow basket with 17 seconds left to put Cleveland up 102-101. After a Chicago miss, Dellavedova hit a pair of free throws to close out the scoring. LaVine missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Chicago had just one field goal in the final 3:50.
Cleveland had a 12-2 run early in the fourth quarter to take a 91-83 lead. Clarkson had seven points during the run.
The Bulls answered with a run of their own, with Markkanen tying it at 94 with a three-point play with 5 1/2 minutes to go. Robin Lopez put Chicago back on top at 98-96 with 3:50 remaining. After the Cavaliers took a 100-98 lead, Wayne Selden Jr. hit a 3-pointer to give the Bulls a 101-100 edge with 1:07 left, setting up the finish.
CLIPPERS 122, BULLS 108: Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points and the Clippers staved off an early fourth-quarter challenge to beat the Sacramento Kings 122-108 on Sunday at Los Angeles for their third consecutive win.
Tobias Harris added 18 points for the Clippers, who were coming off a 3-1 road trip. Lou Williams had 12 points and 10 assists.
Sacramento never led, but made a run to start the fourth. Down 87-76, the Kings twice closed within five. They got a basket and rim-rattling dunk by Willie Cauley-Stein and six straight points by Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Then the Clippers took off.
Harris' 3-pointer beat the shot-clock buzzer, Avery Bradley tossed in a 3 and Harrell reeled off seven in a row as part of a run that kept the Clippers ahead 110-97.
The Clippers had 35 assists on 42 field goals. Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points, and Patrick Beverley had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 21 points. Bogdanovic added 19 points off the bench and Cauley-Stein had 12 rebounds.
