Catholic Central 38
St. Thomas More 0
Catholic Central;7;10;14;7;—;38
Thomas More;0;0;0;0;—;0
First quarter
CC — Welka 5 run (Pedone kick)
Second quarter
CC — Pedone 23 FG
CC — Dirksmeyer 26 pass from Suchomel (Pedone kick)
Third quarter
CC — Doerflinger 24 pass from Suchomel (Pedone kick)
CC — Meinholz 1 run (Pedone kick)
Fourth quarter
CC — Welka 29 run (Pedone kick)
;Catholic Central;Thomas More
First downs;20;2
Rushes-yards;51-318;9-8
Passing yards;50;-(-4)
Passes;2-7-0;8-19-2
Punts-avg.;2-35.5;5-29.2
Fumbles-lost;4-3;1-1
Penalties-yds;9-93;9-63
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CC: Welka 10-76, Dirksmeyer 10-73, Suchomel 9-67, Meinholz 11-42, Martinez 1-29, Doerflinger 1-15, McCourt 3-9, Muellenbach 5-7, Pum 1-0.
PASSING — CC: Suchomel 2-7-0-50.
RECEIVING — CC: Dirksmeyer 1-26, Doerflinger 1-24.
