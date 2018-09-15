Catholic Central 38

St. Thomas More 0

Catholic Central;7;10;14;7;;38

Thomas More;0;0;0;0;;0

First quarter

CC — Welka 5 run (Pedone kick)

Second quarter

CC — Pedone 23 FG

CC — Dirksmeyer 26 pass from Suchomel (Pedone kick)

Third quarter

CC — Doerflinger 24 pass from Suchomel (Pedone kick)

CC — Meinholz 1 run (Pedone kick)

Fourth quarter

CC — Welka 29 run (Pedone kick)

;Catholic Central;Thomas More

First downs;20;2

Rushes-yards;51-318;9-8

Passing yards;50;-(-4)

Passes;2-7-0;8-19-2

Punts-avg.;2-35.5;5-29.2

Fumbles-lost;4-3;1-1

Penalties-yds;9-93;9-63

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CC: Welka 10-76, Dirksmeyer 10-73, Suchomel 9-67, Meinholz 11-42, Martinez 1-29, Doerflinger 1-15, McCourt 3-9, Muellenbach 5-7, Pum 1-0.

PASSING — CC: Suchomel 2-7-0-50.

RECEIVING — CC: Dirksmeyer 1-26, Doerflinger 1-24.

