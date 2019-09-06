Racine County

(THURSDAY'S GAMES)

St. Catherine's 41, Catholic Central 0

Other state scores

Catholic Memorial 28, Mukwonago 17

Bay View 56, Pulaski 8

Bay View/Lifelong Learning 56, Pulaski/Carmen South 8

Milwaukee King 50, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0

Pius XI Catholic 45, West Allis Central 20

Regis 42, Stanley-Boyd 8

St. Catherine's 41

Catholic Central 0

Catholic Central;0;0;0;0;;0

St. Catherine's;6;6;29;xx;;41

First quarter

SC — Hale 31 pass from Carter (kick failed)

Second quarter

SC — Dodd 8 run (kick failed)

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Third quarter

SC — Carter 11 run (Carter run)

SC — Barker 14 pass from Carter (Carter run)

SC — Barker 17 pass from Carter (kick)

SC — Carter run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

;Catholic Central;St. Catherine's

First downs;10;21

Rushes-yards;xx-104;xx-261

Passing yards;52;136

Passes;2-7-0;7-12-1

Punts-avg.;0-0;0-0

Fumbles-lost;3-3;1-1

Penalties-yds;5-26;8-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CC: Muellenbach 12-50, Pum 9-38, McCourt 6-5, Loughrin 1-1. SC: Dodd 15-112, Carter 11-85, Cobb 6-59, team 1-5.

PASSING — CC: McCourt 1-1-0-44, Pum 1-6-0-8. SC: Carter 7-12-1-136.

RECEIVING — CC: Muellenbach 1-44, Doerflinger 1-8. SC: Hale 2-41, Barker 2-31, Sharp 1-24, Cobb 1-23, Dodd 1-17.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments