Racine County
(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
St. Catherine's 41, Catholic Central 0
Other state scores
Catholic Memorial 28, Mukwonago 17
Bay View 56, Pulaski 8
Bay View/Lifelong Learning 56, Pulaski/Carmen South 8
Milwaukee King 50, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0
Pius XI Catholic 45, West Allis Central 20
Regis 42, Stanley-Boyd 8
St. Catherine's 41
Catholic Central 0
Catholic Central;0;0;0;0;—;0
St. Catherine's;6;6;29;xx;—;41
First quarter
SC — Hale 31 pass from Carter (kick failed)
Second quarter
SC — Dodd 8 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
SC — Carter 11 run (Carter run)
SC — Barker 14 pass from Carter (Carter run)
SC — Barker 17 pass from Carter (kick)
SC — Carter run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
;Catholic Central;St. Catherine's
First downs;10;21
Rushes-yards;xx-104;xx-261
Passing yards;52;136
Passes;2-7-0;7-12-1
Punts-avg.;0-0;0-0
Fumbles-lost;3-3;1-1
Penalties-yds;5-26;8-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CC: Muellenbach 12-50, Pum 9-38, McCourt 6-5, Loughrin 1-1. SC: Dodd 15-112, Carter 11-85, Cobb 6-59, team 1-5.
PASSING — CC: McCourt 1-1-0-44, Pum 1-6-0-8. SC: Carter 7-12-1-136.
RECEIVING — CC: Muellenbach 1-44, Doerflinger 1-8. SC: Hale 2-41, Barker 2-31, Sharp 1-24, Cobb 1-23, Dodd 1-17.
