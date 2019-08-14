Catholic Central football roster
Nick Aldrich 6-0 162 12
Henry Amborn 5-9 142 10
Mitchell Dietzel 6-3 200 9
David Doerflinger 6-1 180 12
Gavin Fowler 6-1 215 9
Hunter Gilbert 5-11 201 10
Kaden Kayser 5-11 132 9
Tristan Kresken 5-8 135 9
Evan Krien 5-6 108 9
Tai Loughrin 5-9 150 9
Danny Martinez 5-10 158 12
Neal McCourt 5-11 152 11
Matt McDonald 6-1 250 12
Cal Miles 6-3 167 10
Chas Miles 6-2 191 12
Ayden Muellenbach 6-2 157 9
Reid Muellenbach 6-2 178 11
Murphy O'Brien 6-0 196 10
Christian Pedone 5-7 155 9
Brandon Pum 6-0 148 12
Bennett Robson 6-1 189 12
Max Robson 5-11 133 10
Gabe Stitch 5-10 155 11
Riley Sullivan 6-1 130 9
Danny Von Rabenau 5-4 98 9
