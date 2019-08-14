Catholic Central football roster

Nick Aldrich 6-0 162 12

Henry Amborn 5-9 142 10

Mitchell Dietzel 6-3 200 9

David Doerflinger 6-1 180 12

Gavin Fowler 6-1 215 9

Hunter Gilbert 5-11 201 10

Kaden Kayser 5-11 132 9

Tristan Kresken 5-8 135 9

Evan Krien 5-6 108 9

Tai Loughrin 5-9 150 9

Danny Martinez 5-10 158 12

Neal McCourt 5-11 152 11

Matt McDonald 6-1 250 12

Cal Miles 6-3 167 10

Chas Miles 6-2 191 12

Ayden Muellenbach 6-2 157 9

Reid Muellenbach 6-2 178 11

Murphy O'Brien 6-0 196 10

Christian Pedone 5-7 155 9

Brandon Pum 6-0 148 12

Bennett Robson 6-1 189 12

Max Robson 5-11 133 10

Gabe Stitch 5-10 155 11

Riley Sullivan 6-1 130 9

Danny Von Rabenau 5-4 98 9

