To read The Journal Times sports' pages in the 1960s was to read about Jerome Fishbain's football teams at Horlick and John McGuire's basketball teams at St. Catherine's. There were also the Packers of Vince Lombardi, the Braves of Hank Aaron and so many other local and state icons who endure a half century later.
And then there was Carol Jean Sorensen, a 1966 Park graduate who ruled the state fairways with a sensational run from 1964 to 1970 before she left Racine for good at the age of 22 for the warm climate she cherishes to this day.
Peruse through the Journal Times' archives from the 1960s and you'll see this redhead's name plastered all over the sports pages. As in, "Carol Jean wins 2-up to win state crown." And "Carol Jean takes first match 4-3." And "Carol Jean Sorensen, Beth Nienhaus in Finals."
Most everyone loved Carol Jean all those years ago, but there's one clarification that should me made a half century later: She was only known as Carol Jean in sports headlines to distinguish her from Carol Sorenson, a well-known golfer from Janesville at the time.
"Nobody ever called me Carol Jean," said the local legend, who was last in Racine in 1999, when she was inducted into the Wisconsin State Golf Association Hall of Fame.
One of the last times we heard from her was July 24, 1970, when Sorensen defeated Sisi Schriber in Milwaukee to win her fourth Wisconsin Women's State Golf Association championship in six years. It might have been six straight, but Sorensen lost in a sudden-death playoff in 1968 and didn't return home from college at Arizona State to play in the summer of 1969.
And then she was off to Florida, saying after her final championship, "I'm just happy it's all over. Sisi is a fine player and will improve. Maybe it's fortunate that I won't be here to defend my title next year."
Where is Sorensen, who became Carol Templin when she was married in 1970, all these years later? The grandmother of two, who will turn 71 later this month, resides in Plantation, Fla., just outside Fort Lauderdale. She lives in a townhouse off the 14th hole of the Lago Mar Country Club, where she burned up that course for years with the help of an iron game that always served her so well.
Templin is semi-retired and works for Templin Real Estate, which specializes in commercial and industrial real estate. As for golf, Templin isn't playing that much these days because of a sore left hip that she said will likely need to be replaced.
Templin last played a few weeks ago and said, "I didn't even finish the 18 holes."
She sure was a finisher back in the day.
Growing up with parents, Arthur and Dorothy, and older brother Gary on Spring Valley Drive, young Carol seemingly had a golf club in her hands from an early age.
"I originally started with golf at 10 (in 1958)," she said. "Oh my gosh, I can't believe I remember this, but we lived at 825 Illinois St. In the summer, my mom would pack me a lunch or give me some money and I would ride my bike to Washington Park. Do they still have that golf course there?
"For like 25 bucks, you could get a pass to play all the golf you wanted all summer. I used to pedal down there every day during the summer and I would play by myself. That's how dedicated I was.
"I would practice and have lunch. Do you remember Mike Bencriscutto? He was the pro there at that time and he was always nice to me."
Templin attended Park years before high school sports for girls were introduced. Even while she was working on her degree in economics at Arizona State from 1966-70, there was little in the way of sports for women at the time.
But on golf courses across the state during Templin's glory days of 1964-70, she was someone to see.
Her name started appearing in The Journal Times sports' pages around June 27, 1962, when Templin was defeated 1-up at the age of 14 in the Western Junior Golf Tournament at Lake Geneva. The headline was, "Racine Girl Beaten 1-up in Western."
"Racine Girl" would soon be replaced in headlines by, "Carol Jean" for the balance of the 1960s.
Those "Carol Jean" headlines began flooding the sports pages in 1963 with her various exploits. One of her first breakout tournaments occurred in 1964, when she won junior honors in the Wisconsin Women's Golf Championship at Manitowoc.
And then came the glory days with championships in the Wisconsin Women's State Golf Association from 1965-67. That third straight championship was named the 10th-biggest story in the Wisconsin for 1967 and carried the headline in The Journal Times, "Packers, Carol Jean in Top 10."
By then, she was firmly established as a local celebrity.
"In 1965, I was asked by the Kenosha firefighters to come to a banquet," she said. "I was supposed to accept the Sports for Youth trophy for Outstanding Achievement.
"What they failed to tell me is when I got there, there was a big dais panel type of thing and I was sitting next to Ron Santo (the future Hall-of-Fame third baseman for the Chicago Cubs). There were all these other pro people sitting there! And then they call me up to give me the trophy and I had to give a speech!"
After one last championship as a Racine resident in 1970, Sorensen left with her new husband for Florida. Except for one stretch from the late 1970s to the early 1980s, when she relocated to Orange County in California, she has made Florida her home.
And her golf exploits continued. She won Broward County championships in Florida from 1973-78 and again in 1983. She won the South Florida Women's Amateur Championship in 1978. Twice, she won golf championships while eight months pregnant with her daughters, first with Tracy and then Carrie.
Templin, who has three career holes-in-one, spends her time these days working in her real estate firm and spending time with grandchildren, Gabrela, 15, and Cristian, 13, among other activities.
Golf is on hold for now, but as she says, "I'm going to get back to it."
One can be assured she will.
