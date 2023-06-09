One of the deliciously soapy and lushly colorful 1950s melodramas for which director Douglas Sirk remains renowned, this 1956 film stars Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Robert Stack and Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Dorothy Malone in a tale about self-destructive siblings (Stack and Malone) spoiled by their father's oil wealth. The film also received an Oscar nomination for its title theme song by Victor Young and Sammy Cahn.