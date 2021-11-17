Cash, Kapler named Managers of the Year

For Kevin Cash, being mentioned in the same sentence with Bobby Cox is an honor.

“That’s wrong. I shouldn’t be," Cash said. "But saying that, it’s incredibly humbling. When you think about greats in our game, Bobby Cox is right there.”

Cash has now accomplished something only Cox achieved previously — back-to-back Manager of the Year awards. Cash won the American League honor Tuesday night.

Cox took the NL honor two years in a row with Atlanta in 2004-05 during his Hall of Fame career.

That's the feat Cash has now matched. He led the low-payroll Rays to a second consecutive AL East crown this season. Tampa Bay (100-62) finished with the AL’s best record before losing to Boston in the Division Series.

• Gabe Kapler won the National League’s Manager of the Year award Tuesday night after guiding San Francisco to a franchise-best 107 victories in his second season with the Giants.

Kapler beat out Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers and Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals in the voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

• The Cleveland Indians will officially transition to Guardians on Friday, completing a name change that has been happening in stages over the past few months.

On Tuesday, the AL franchise cleared a final hurdle in the makeover as a lawsuit filed by a local roller derby team called the Guardians was resolved. The sides agreed to move forward with both teams using Guardians.

• The Miami Marlins completed their coaching staff for next season Wednesday, adding Marcus Thames from the New York Yankees and promoting Al Pedrique, Edwar González and Eric Duncan from various roles within the organization.

The Marlins went 67-95 this year under manager Don Mattingly.

• With his playing career now finished, though he probably believes he could play if needed, it is time for Ichiro to start receiving the honors for his magical baseball career.

The Seattle Mariners announced that the iconic outfielder and hitting machine will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame this summer.

The ceremony will take place at T-Mobile Park before the Mariners game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Aug. 27.

It will be the highlight of the Mariners’ planned weekend-long celebration of Ichiro’s long and storied baseball career.

Football

NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman Curley Culp announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“To my followers, family and friends I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he tweeted Tuesday. “Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. Folded hands pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13.”

Culp played 14 NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Oilers and Detroit Lions. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, including first team in 1975.

• University of Wisconsin cornerback Deron Harrell has entered the transfer portal.

Harrell, a fifth-year senior out of Denver, didn’t play this season before being ruled out for the year with a left leg injury. He played in 22 games with nine starts. His playing time began to diminish last season, when he played in just four games.

Harrell finishes his UW career with 26 total tackles and eight passes defended.

UW already lost cornerback Donte Burton to the transfer portal this season while the quartet of seniors Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams, junior Alexander Smith and sophomore Dean Engram have played the majority of the cornerback snaps.

Name change

Staples Center is getting a new name for Christmas: Crypto.com Arena.

The downtown Los Angeles venue — home of the Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks — will wear the new name for 20 years under a deal between the Singapore cryptocurrency exchange and AEG, the owner and operator of the arena, both parties announced Tuesday. Crypto.com paid more than $700 million for the naming rights, according to sources familiar with the terms, making it one of the biggest naming deals in sports history.

The arena’s new logo will debut Dec. 25, when the Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets, and all of Staples Center signage will be replaced with the new name by June 2022.

