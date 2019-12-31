Case students perform vision screenings on Jones Elementary students

MOUNT PLEASANT — During this season of giving, Case High School students are showing the true holiday spirit by giving back right in their own community.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Case health science students spent the day alongside Prevent Blindness Wisconsin doing vision screenings for children at Dr. Jones Elementary School.

Prevent Blindness Wisconsin and Case students screened more than 200 students in grades 4K-5.

For the last several weeks, representatives from Prevent Blindness have worked with health sciences students to train, certify and equip them to provide children’s vision screenings.

"This is a school community at its best where you have students and local organizations working together to help our youngest learners. That day, it's not about school boundaries or grade levels or status; it's about students supporting each other and it doesn't get any better than that," Dr. Jones Principal Sherrie Hopkins said.

One in four children has a vision problem, limiting their ability to read and learn in the classroom.

Through free, certified vision screenings, children with potential vision problems are identified and referred to further vision care.