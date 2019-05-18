MADISON — Case High School student Ole Cervantes got a silver medal in the SkillsUSA state competition in Madison for his welding sculpture.
In the team engineering challenge, Tim Riegelman, Logan Kolaske, Alex Pudzisz also took home the silver medal.
The Wisconsin Association of Skills USA hold their Annual State Leadership and Skills Conference. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.