MADISON — Case High School student Ole Cervantes got a silver medal in the SkillsUSA state competition in Madison for his welding sculpture.

In the team engineering challenge, Tim Riegelman, Logan Kolaske, Alex Pudzisz also took home the silver medal.

The Wisconsin Association of Skills USA hold their Annual State Leadership and Skills Conference. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce.

