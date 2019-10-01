(Completed Monday)
Oak Creek 14,
Case 7, OT
Oak Creek;0;7;0;0;7;—;14
Case;0;7;0;0;0;—;7
Second quarter
Case — Lacy 61 pass from Brawner (Muhammad kick)
Oak Creek — Doyle 52 run (Kesich kick)
Overtime
Oak Creek — Peterson 25 run (Kesich kick)
;Oak Creek;Case
First downs;6;15
Rushes-yards;37-134;42-103
Passing yards;11;166
Passes;1-5-0;10-30-2
Punts-avg.;9-38.6;7-32.4
Fumbles-lost;3-1;4-2
Penalties-yds;7-76;4-19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Oak Creek: Hock 15-8, Doyle 10-80, Peterson 5-34, Gallett 2-10, Stille 4-4, McNeive 1-(-2). Case: Guyton 19-56, Brown 13-69, Brawner 7-(-37), Fugiasco 1-11, Fish 1-3, Gallagher 1-1.
PASSING — Oak Creek: Hock 1-5-0—11. Case: Brawner 10-30-2—166.
RECEIVING — Oak Creek: Waltersdorf 1-11. Case: Lacy 2-100, Fugiasco 3-43, Guyton 2-20, Gallagher 1-3, Farr 2-0.
