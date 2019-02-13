Case 51, Franklin 49

FRANKLIN (13-8)

Danes 1 1-2 3, Schwartz 1 2-2 4, Gawlitta 1 0-0 2, Marx 2 1-2 7, Rangel 6 1-3 15, Jardas 2 0-0 5, Matthews 0 2-2 2, Boll 0 2-2 2, Harris 1 2-2 5, Grube 0 0-2 0, Rajkovic 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 11-17 49.

CASE (12-5)

Jones 5 4-6 15, Brim 0 0-0 0, Malone 7 0-4 13, Hill 0 0-0 0, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Ghuari 2 0-0 6, Brooks 6 0-2 12, Nwanosike 0 1-2 1, Perry 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-14 51.

Halftime—Case 29, Franklin 18. 3-point goals—Marx 2, Rangel 2, Jardas, Harris. Jones, Malone, Ghuari 2. Total fouls—Franklin 15, Case 14.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments