2019 Case football roster
No.;Name;Position;Height;Weight;Year
1;Dante Davis;RB-LB;5-10;165;12
3;Keshawn Bland;DB;5-6;130;12
4;*Caden DeSantiago;DB;5-6½;142;12
5;*Jamill Lact;WR-DB;6-3;167;12
6;*Jason Nelson;DB-QB;5-7½136;10
7;Amarrion Brirdges;WR-DB;5-10;150;10
8;*Ian Tremmel;DL;5-11½;195;12
9;Lamaj Muhammad;DL;6-0;177;11
10;*Ben Brawner;QB-WR;6-3;183;11
11;*Nick Fugiasco;WR-DB;6-3;175;12
12;*JayVian Farr;DB-WR;5-9;151;12
14;*Terrill Lawhorn;DL;6-1½;203;12
18;Gavin Gutman;QB-LB;6-0;210;10
20;Terryon Brumby;RB-DB;6-0;170;10
21;Jonathan Rankins-James;DB-WR;6-1;148;12
23;*Kobe Brown;RB;5-10;190;11
24;Kane Klinzing;RB-DB;5-11;170;12
25;Jackson Kincade;WR-DB;5-10;145;10
26;*Mason Guillame;LB;6-0;210;11
27;Miles Gallagher;WR-DB;6-0;170;10
28;*Gordon Briwick;LB;5-9;160;11
30;*Myles Guyton;RB;5-9;162;12
31;Jordan Sorenson;RB-LB;5-11;184;10
32;Xavier Rodriguez;OL-DL;5-6;165;12
33;Nigel Gayle;DL;6-1;190;10
36;*Chris Oliver;DL;5-11;197;12
42;*Izaak Vargas;LB;5-9;211;12
44;*Alfonso Cruz;LB;5-8½;210;12
45;*Chris Fish;LB-RB;5-10;241;12
46;Niko Nelson;LB-FB;6-1;200;10
50;*Michael Wittke;OL-DL;6-3;285;12
52;*Kishari Webster;OL-DL;5-7;180;12
54;Erick Esquivel;OL-DL;5-5;205;12
55;*Alex Tolliver;OL-DL;5-7;2-5;12
56;*Diego Fuentes;LB;6-2;170;11
58;*Ozzie Hetland;LB;5-11;141;11
60;Adonis Cotto;OL-DL;5-9;245;11
62;Logan Andersen;OL;6-4;220;11
64;Sam Yager;OL-DL;6-4;230;10
66;*Gavin Scheriff;OL;6-2;250;12
68;*Austin Carrillo;OL;6-5;240;11
72;Gabriel Zuniga;OL;5-10;281;11
74;*Jay Shelmidine;DL-OL;6-0;251;12
77;Alejandro Zuniga;OL;5-10;261;11
78;Keith Redell;OL-DL;6-5;291;12
* — denotes returning letterwinners
