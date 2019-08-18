2019 Case football roster

No.;Name;Position;Height;Weight;Year

1;Dante Davis;RB-LB;5-10;165;12

3;Keshawn Bland;DB;5-6;130;12

4;*Caden DeSantiago;DB;5-6½;142;12

5;*Jamill Lact;WR-DB;6-3;167;12

6;*Jason Nelson;DB-QB;5-7½136;10

7;Amarrion Brirdges;WR-DB;5-10;150;10

8;*Ian Tremmel;DL;5-11½;195;12

9;Lamaj Muhammad;DL;6-0;177;11

10;*Ben Brawner;QB-WR;6-3;183;11

11;*Nick Fugiasco;WR-DB;6-3;175;12

12;*JayVian Farr;DB-WR;5-9;151;12

14;*Terrill Lawhorn;DL;6-1½;203;12

18;Gavin Gutman;QB-LB;6-0;210;10

20;Terryon Brumby;RB-DB;6-0;170;10

21;Jonathan Rankins-James;DB-WR;6-1;148;12

23;*Kobe Brown;RB;5-10;190;11

24;Kane Klinzing;RB-DB;5-11;170;12

25;Jackson Kincade;WR-DB;5-10;145;10

26;*Mason Guillame;LB;6-0;210;11

27;Miles Gallagher;WR-DB;6-0;170;10

28;*Gordon Briwick;LB;5-9;160;11

30;*Myles Guyton;RB;5-9;162;12

31;Jordan Sorenson;RB-LB;5-11;184;10

32;Xavier Rodriguez;OL-DL;5-6;165;12

33;Nigel Gayle;DL;6-1;190;10

36;*Chris Oliver;DL;5-11;197;12

42;*Izaak Vargas;LB;5-9;211;12

44;*Alfonso Cruz;LB;5-8½;210;12

45;*Chris Fish;LB-RB;5-10;241;12

46;Niko Nelson;LB-FB;6-1;200;10

50;*Michael Wittke;OL-DL;6-3;285;12

52;*Kishari Webster;OL-DL;5-7;180;12

54;Erick Esquivel;OL-DL;5-5;205;12

55;*Alex Tolliver;OL-DL;5-7;2-5;12

56;*Diego Fuentes;LB;6-2;170;11

58;*Ozzie Hetland;LB;5-11;141;11

60;Adonis Cotto;OL-DL;5-9;245;11

62;Logan Andersen;OL;6-4;220;11

64;Sam Yager;OL-DL;6-4;230;10

66;*Gavin Scheriff;OL;6-2;250;12

68;*Austin Carrillo;OL;6-5;240;11

72;Gabriel Zuniga;OL;5-10;281;11

74;*Jay Shelmidine;DL-OL;6-0;251;12

77;Alejandro Zuniga;OL;5-10;261;11

78;Keith Redell;OL-DL;6-5;291;12

* — denotes returning letterwinners

