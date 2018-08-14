2018 Case football roster

No.;Name;Position;Height;Weight;Grade

1;Casey Morgan;WR-DB;5-9;157;12

2;*Timmy Rothen;WR-DB;6-0;173;12

3;Mylin Duffie;WR-DB;5-10;154;12

4;Colton Coca;QB-TE;6-4;190;11

5;Jamill Lacy;WR-DB;6-3;167;11

7;*Payton Egerson;WR-FB;5-8;119;12

7;*Haeden Ford;K-P;5-7;185;12

8;Jezreel Grays;RB-DL;6-3;190;12

9;*Sergio Perez-Santos;DL-OL;5-7;177;12

10;Ben Brawner;QB-WR;6-3;183;10

11;*DeShaun Davis;WR-DB;6-0¾;140;12

12;*JayVian Farr;DB-WR;5-9;151;10

14;*Terrill Lawhorn;DL;6-1½;203;11

16;Denory Brye;WR;6-2;159;12

17;Jason Nelson;DB-QB;5-7½;136;10

20;Caden Desantiago;DB;5-6½;142;11

21;Jonathan Rankins-James;DB-WR;6-0¾;148;11

23;Kobe Brown;RB;5-9½;174;10

24;*Tay Willis;LB;6-1;225;12

26;*Mason Guillame;LB;6-0;210;11

27;Keshawn Bland;DB;5-6;130;11

30;*Myles Guyton;RB;5-9;162;11

31;Jalen Gibbs;DB-WR;5-9;130;12

32;*Gerelle Campbell;DL;5-10;195;12

33;Cristian Servantes;LB5-10;165;11

36;*Chris Oliver;DL;5-11;197;11

40;Diego Fuentes;LB;6-0;158;10

42;Izaak Vargas;LB;5-9;211;11

44;Alfonso Cruz;LB;5-8½;196;10

45;*Chris Fish;LB;5-10;241;11

50;*Michael Wittke;OL-LS;6-1;260;11

52;*Connor Lawrence;OL;6-2;225;12

54;*Kentrell Brooks;OL;6-1;250;12

55;Lamaj Muhammad;DL;6-0;177;10

58;Ozzie Hetland;LB;5-11;141;10

60;Chris Orne;OL;5-10;185;10

62;Logan Andersen;OL;6-3½;220;10

64;Ian Tremmel;DL;5-11½;195;11

66;*Gavin Sheriff;OL;6-2;250;11

68;Austin Carrillo;OL;6-4;203;10

70;*Robert Carrillo;OL-DL;6-5½;282;12

74;*Jay Shelmidine;DL-OL;6-0;251;11

77;Alejandro Zuniga;OL;5-9;261;10

78;*Keith Redell;OL-DL;6-4;283;11

78;Gabriel Zuniga;OL;5-10;281;11

* — denotes returning letterwinners

