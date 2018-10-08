KENOSHA — New students flocked to Carthage in record numbers this fall, and representatives from across the campus support system pledged to take the Class of 2022 under their wing.
Carthage greeted 855 new arrivals and their families during New Student Orientation in early September. Three days of activities began with a community welcome Sept. 2 in the Field House at the N. E. Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center.
Student Government president Renee’ Jalbert, in welcoming remarks, on what she jokingly called the “unofficial campus mascot,” the Canada goose. A biology major, she challenged newcomers to emulate the behavior of the often-maligned species.
Renee’ detailed some of the “exceptional leadership qualities” that geese exhibit: They cultivate new leaders in their formation, communicate well, and work to ensure their mutual safety.
Carthage president John R. Swallow continued the metaphor.
“There might be moments when you fall out of formation. That’s OK,” he said, assuring the audience that faculty and staff are here to assist students if they falter.
The College’s record-setting class is composed of 770 freshmen from 24 U.S. states and five other countries. Another 85 have entered as transfer students.
Families were also treated to choral performances of three African American spiritual hymns from “The Souls of Black Folk.” Carthage selected the book by W.E.B. DuBois for this year’s First-Year Read program, leading into the Western Heritage core course sequence.
