Carthage to stage 'Ordinary Days' Feb. 2-4

"Ordinary Days" tells the story of four simple people living in New York city. Each character struggles with familiar aspects of their lives: School, love, the meaning of life and growing up included. Deb works her way through law school, Warren strives to find true inspiration in a city so wild, and Claire and Jason navigate the ups and downs of commitment in their relationship. Each one of them struggles to connect. By the end of this story, each audience member will be reminded of the ordinary moments in life, and how every day can lead us closer to who we truly are.