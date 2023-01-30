Carthage to stage 'Ordinary Days' Feb. 2-4

KENOSHA — The Carthage College Theatre Department will bring "Ordinary Days, with music and lyrics by Adam Gwon and directed by Caitlin Preuss, to the Studio Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 2-4.
"Ordinary Days" tells the story of four simple people living in New York city. Each character struggles with familiar aspects of their lives: School, love, the meaning of life and growing up included. Deb works her way through law school, Warren strives to find true inspiration in a city so wild, and Claire and Jason navigate the ups and downs of commitment in their relationship. Each one of them struggles to connect. By the end of this story, each audience member will be reminded of the ordinary moments in life, and how every day can lead us closer to who we truly are.
The Studio Theatre is located in the lower level of the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Natural and Social Sciences at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Tickets cost $14, $10 for ages 55 and older and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.