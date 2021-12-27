 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carthage to partner with UWP on art show

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

Carthage College will partner with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in the third annual "Intercollegiate Exchange Show."

Art from UW Parkside’s art students’ work will be showcased Jan. 6-28 in the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Carthage studio art majors’ work will be displayed at UW-Parkside’s Foundation Gallery March 4-25.

Patrons are invited to a public reception from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. Students have created new work for these exhibits with no requirement for theme, size or medium. Once received, students will work to build, design and install the exhibitions received from their partner school, offering students valuable experience in building, designing and presenting exhibitions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bruno is home safe

Bruno is home safe

The 10-month-old Boston terrier was in a Land Rover stolen from the parking lot at Jellystone Park Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News