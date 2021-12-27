Carthage to partner with UWP on art show

Carthage College will partner with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in the third annual "Intercollegiate Exchange Show."
Art from UW Parkside’s art students’ work will be showcased Jan. 6-28 in the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Carthage studio art majors’ work will be displayed at UW-Parkside’s Foundation Gallery March 4-25.
Patrons are invited to a public reception from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. Students have created new work for these exhibits with no requirement for theme, size or medium. Once received, students will work to build, design and install the exhibitions received from their partner school, offering students valuable experience in building, designing and presenting exhibitions.
