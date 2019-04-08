KENOSHA — The Carthage Jazz Band and Combo will present its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Music will include jazz standards such as Frank Foster’s “Shiny Stockings” and Buddy Rich’s “Big Mama Cass,” as well as other selections from the big band books of Stan Kenton, Sammy Nestico and Paul Clark.

Students in the Jazz Combo are coached by Russell Johnson, beginning his first year at Carthage as trumpet instructor in addition to his position at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The Jazz Band is under the leadership of James Ripley, director of instrumental music activities at Carthage.

There is no admission fee.

