Carthage to hold music theater workshop performance

KENOSHA — Carthage College invites the community to enjoy the spring Carthage music theater workshop performance of “Our Time: Voices of a Generation” at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 11, via live stream.
This high-energy and cabaret style performance is directed by Deonté Warren, with assistant music direction and accompaniment by Melissa Cardamone, vocal coaching by Colleen Bielman and features percussionist Justin Hall. Each semester the Carthage Music Theatre Department presents a music theater workshop show.
“Our Time, Voices of a Generation,” a cabaret style performance, is a collection of songs and spoken word pieces that reflect a range of experiences and perspectives from the points of view of the students involved. The show highlights everything from the pressures of social media, growing pains, political unrest, violence and social justice to relationships, joy, and taking command of the time awarded to each of us and how we spend it. The show features musical theater, pop and jazz pieces, including songs from “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Glee” and Billie Eilish, as well as original student work through solos, duets and group numbers.
The show will launch in real time at no charge. Go to carthage.edu/multimedia.
