Carthage to hold music theater workshop performance

“Our Time, Voices of a Generation,” a cabaret style performance, is a collection of songs and spoken word pieces that reflect a range of experiences and perspectives from the points of view of the students involved. The show highlights everything from the pressures of social media, growing pains, political unrest, violence and social justice to relationships, joy, and taking command of the time awarded to each of us and how we spend it. The show features musical theater, pop and jazz pieces, including songs from “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Glee” and Billie Eilish, as well as original student work through solos, duets and group numbers.