Carthage plans public symposium to introduce major Soviet art collection

KENOSHA — Several public events this month at Carthage College center on a newly acquired collection of professional artwork depicting scenes and themes from areas under Soviet rule in the 20th century.

Sam and Berry Shoen, longtime supporters of the arts, donated the largest portion of the new collection of oil paintings and drawings from Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. In total, Carthage received 131 pieces worth $3.8 million.

While he understands the anti-Russian sentiment that has resurfaced in the United States since last year’s invasion of Ukraine, Sam Shoen views this as an ideal teaching moment.

“It’s important for people to understand art in the context it’s created,” he said. “Even under the most oppressive regimes, beauty is created by talented people.”

Titled “Beauty in Expression,” the visual and performing arts symposium will consist of several free events in January on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. They are:

Jan. 17-29 — Art exhibition, "Milestones," H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art. Gallery hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (until 8 p.m. Thursdays); 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

Jan. 26 — Film screening, "A Man With A Movie Camera," 7 p.m., Campbell Student Union Auditorium. A showing of the 1929 silent documentary that critics worldwide recently voted among the 10 best films ever made. Guest speaker Jeremy Workman, an Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker, will discuss the Soviet film’s legacy.

Jan. 27 — Curator’s talk and reception, 3 p.m., H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. Guest curator Masha Zavialova will offer insight into the “Milestones” exhibition, followed by a reception in the gallery with additional time to view the artwork.

Jan. 28 — Shostakovich Cello Sonata, 1 p.m., H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. Carthage cello instructor Peter Thomas and pianist Matthew Bergey will perform the sonata that Dmitri Shostakovich famously composed in 1934. Music professor Dimitri Shapovalov will frame its historical context.

Jan. 28 — Conversation with a Collector, 3 p.m., H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. Ray Johnson, a 1960 Carthage graduate, will share stories of his journey from pastor to holder of one of the world’s largest Soviet art collections. Professor Gregory Berg will conduct the interview. Johnson, a friend of the Shoens, facilitated their connection with the college. Through his Overland Gallery of Fine Art in Minneapolis, Johnson provided condition reports and cataloged the collection for his alma mater. Two of his clients, Eric Lorentzen and Bob Lavinia, donated additional pieces to Carthage.

The Shoens accumulated a significant collection of representational art after the fall of the Soviet Union, purchasing many pieces directly from the artists or their descendants. At the time, Sam’s work with the United States Agency for International Development brought him to Russia, Ukraine and other former Soviet republics. Although the Soviet regime required professional artists to produce a few state-sponsored propaganda pieces each year for exhibition, he notes that those artists created many other pieces privately that reflected their own artistic vision.

Carthage received a $50,000 gift from the David A. Straz Jr. Foundation to support the new art collection. The funding will help to promote the artwork as an asset to the college, as well as to foster scholarly engagement with it.