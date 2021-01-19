 Skip to main content
Carthage Music Theatre presents 'Ride the Cyclone'
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
KENOSHA — People can virtually view the Carthage College Music Theatre Workshop production of “Ride the Cyclone” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5-6, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. Due to the pandemic, the show will be pre-recorded and then made available on ShowShare.

The show features Carthage music theater majors and is directed by Professor Magdalene Spanuello. “Ride the Cyclone," with music and lyrics by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond, is a story about students from the St. Cassian High School Chamber Choir. The students board the Cyclone roller coaster at 8:17 p.m, and at 8:19 p.m., the front axle breaks off, sending them to their tragic demise in a freak accident.

When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller called “The Amazing Karnack” invites each to tell a story to come to terms with their fate and win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. At once quirky and smart, edgy and beautiful, “Ride the Cyclone” ultimately reveals the resilience of the human spirit in spite of senseless tragedy. Part comedy, part tragedy — and wholly unexpected — this wildly imaginative story delivers surprises at every turn.

Tickets cost $20 per device. To pre-order tickets, go to broadwayondemand.com.

