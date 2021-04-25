Carthage: Men's volleyball team survives 5-set thriller to win national championship

Slivinski — who, by the way, will take advantage of the NCAA's free COVID-19 eligibility year and will return to the Firebirds for their title defense next season — credited his teammates for picking him up.

"(Saturday), my team played for me," he said. "The moments I was down, they helped me get back up. Everyone came out to win."

Bulthuis, meanwhile, was spectacular, racking up a season-high 17 kills to go with two blocks. He had four kills early in the second set as the Firebirds evened the match at 1-1, and Bulthuis and Slivinski teamed up for the crucial block that ended the fourth set and kept Carthage alive.

And McNulty ran the offense splendidly as he did all year in his collegiate debut season, totaling an eye-popping 61 assists.

Once again, Carthage started a bit slow. Benedictine rallied with four of the first set's final five points to win, 25-23, and hand the Firebirds just their second set loss this season.

After Carthage equalized things with a relatively easy second-set win, 25-17, the Eagles — behind the thunderous left-handed hitting of junior right side Jacob Grygo (team-high 20 kills) — climbed to within one set of a national title with a 25-20 win in the third set.