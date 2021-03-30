Carthage hosts Spring Band Concert April 9

KENOSHA — The Carthage Concert Band, Wind Orchestra and Percussion Ensemble will present a Spring Band Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Music of New Orleans will be the centerpiece of the concert. Carl Holmquist's "Symphony No. 1 — New Orleans" will be performed by the Wind Orchestra, whose four movements portray the rich musical history of that city before, during and after Hurricane Katrina. In addition, in commemoration of the change of the college's nickname, the combined bands will play selections from Igor Stravinsky's ballet, "The Firebird."

The concert begins with two selections by the Percussion Ensemble, directed by Michael Kozakis. "Drum Evolution" by Dave Black uses a pre-recorded soundscape as an integrated element within the music, providing a unique performing and listening experience. "Eye Irascible" by Steve Riley is a major work for eight percussionists that includes vocalizations and solistic cadenzas for each player.