Carthage hosts Spring Band Concert April 9

KENOSHA — The Carthage Concert Band, Wind Orchestra and Percussion Ensemble will present a Spring Band Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Music of New Orleans will be the centerpiece of the concert. Carl Holmquist's "Symphony No. 1 — New Orleans" will be performed by the Wind Orchestra, whose four movements portray the rich musical history of that city before, during and after Hurricane Katrina. In addition, in commemoration of the change of the college's nickname, the combined bands will play selections from Igor Stravinsky's ballet, "The Firebird."
The concert begins with two selections by the Percussion Ensemble, directed by Michael Kozakis. "Drum Evolution" by Dave Black uses a pre-recorded soundscape as an integrated element within the music, providing a unique performing and listening experience. "Eye Irascible" by Steve Riley is a major work for eight percussionists that includes vocalizations and solistic cadenzas for each player.
A pair of poetic selections then follow, as played by the Concert Band under the direction of James Ripley. Michael Merrill's "Heaven Haven" was a choral setting based on the Gerard Manley Hopkins poem, and then later set for winds and percussion by the composer. It is a part of the World Association for Symphonic Bands and Ensembles commissioned series of works for flexible instrumentation, to aid ensembles in performing music during the pandemic.
The Concert Band will also perform "Poem of the Wind" by Hirokazu Fukushima, another work written in the flexible instrumentation format, and adapted from the composer's original setting of a wind and percussion octet.
London Roysden, a Kenosha native and Tremper High School graduate, will be featured soloist with the AMATI chamber winds on Eric Whitacre's setting of the children's book by Margaret Wise Brown. Roysden is a junior music major studying vocal performance and music education at Carthage.
"A New Orleans Street" from William Grant Still's collection of works known as "The American Scene" opens the Wind Orchestra portion of the concert, providing a musical impression of that city's vibrant atmosphere.
The concert is open to Carthage students, faculty and staff and tickets are required. Others can view the event via live stream. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/758842-0.
